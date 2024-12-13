© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The aftermath of the Israeli strike on a military research center in Damascus.
Adding:
Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, The Times of Israel reports.
The publication writes that the Israeli Air Force is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities after disabling Syria's air defenses.
As noted, the Israel Defense Forces believes that after the weakening of Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East and the sharp fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, there is an opportunity to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.
Therefore, the Israeli Air Force continues to step up its preparations for such potential strikes.
It is noted that more than 85% of Syria's anti-aircraft systems were destroyed in the strikes, which gave Israeli aircraft and drones a complete advantage in the air.