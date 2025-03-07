How Fast Does GOD Judge Souls?

How fast does God just judge souls? I've been sitting here with Happy Cat on February 27, 2025 thinking about that. For many religious people, like in Christianity and Islam, they think of one personal God for the whole universe. God created the universe. God also judges your soul and decides what to do with you after you die. Now currently, our belief is there's about 3 trillion galaxies in the universe, so if there's one personal god, he's gotta work very quickly.





Like he judges your soul when a person dies, and decides to send you to heaven or hell or purgatory. With purgatory, God decides that he's going to defer a decision on you, depending on what you do in Purgatory and decide later send you to heaven or hell. So if you consider the amount of time, with each galaxy, which probably has like billions of stars, billions of planets, with innumerable life on these planets. So, of all these beings in each galaxy, multiply that by 3 trillion galaxies. In each second there's trillions of beings dying. So in each one second, God has to evaluate and judge trillions of beings and decide, Okay, this one goes to heaven, this one goes to hell, this one's going to purgatory, then I’ll come back to this one later, and then decide what to do with them, where they go to heaven or hell.





So God's brain, you know, works extremely quickly. God's mind can multitask and do things extremely fast, like trillions of judgments, judging trillions of soul every second of time.





