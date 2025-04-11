BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Alarming Rise Of A Far-Left 'Assassination Culture'
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
In light of the recent dark money-funded, manufactured protests we have seen pop up around the country—poorly attended and proffered as they were—a repugnant trend has metastasized within swathes of the American public, and the neo-Marxist far left stands exposed as the venomous architects behind it: the calculated normalization and perverse glorification of political violence, with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and others as their prime targets...


• SEGMENT 2: America's Third Watch

• SEGMENT 3: Forcing the White House to Play Press Equalizer


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-alarming-rise-of-a-far-left-assassination


trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokepolitical violenceneomarxismamerican fifth columnassassination cultureneo-marxist threatleft-wing authoritarianismncri report 2024digital radicalizationmedia entitlementwhite house access
