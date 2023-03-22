BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Naomi Wolf in Warroom: 450 million vaccine doses have been trashed in Europe because nobody wants Them
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
212 views • 03/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2c88ns7e29

03/20/2023 Dr. Naomi Wolf in Warroom: 450 million vaccine doses have been trashed in Europe because nobody wants Them. Three central European countries, including Poland and Bulgaria, have issued a demand to get out of their contract with Pfizer. We're winning. I'm seeing such huge shifts in the battlefield.

03/20/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫博士受访班农战斗室：由于没有人想要注射疫苗，欧洲已经销毁了4.5亿剂新冠疫苗。包括波兰和保加利亚在内的三个中欧国家已经正式要求与辉瑞公司解约。我们正在赢得胜利，我看到战场正在发生如此大的转变。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
