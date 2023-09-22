BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Intermission: Where's The First Episode of Jolly Old Snappers? - Jody Bruchon Photo/Video
Jody Bruchon
Jody Bruchon
18 followers
36 views • 09/22/2023

I set a release date for my first episode of my web series "Jolly Old Snappers" which came and went with no episode posting. What happened?


My big editing computer messed up. A large amount of computer repair work appeared. A surprise plumbing problem at home wrecked most of a weekend. The overriding reason, though, is that about 70% through editing the first episode, I was very unhappy with it. It's not entertaining and pretty boring and I think you deserve something better, so I'm starting the process over.


