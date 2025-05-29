BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 426: PESTICIDES, PILLS AND POLITICS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
236 views • 3 months ago

Moms Across America founder Zen Honeycutt on the growing pesticide crisis—and how the MAHA movement plans to take action; Jefferey Jaxen details the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, the exploitation of autistic children within the medical system, and a must-see update on the WHO’s looming Pandemic Treaty; Dr. Adam Urato shares alarming new findings on SSRI antidepressants and how prenatal exposure may be harming fetal brain development.


Don’t miss this critical episode.


Guests: Zen Honeycutt, Adam Urato, M.D.


AIR DATE: May 29, 2025

