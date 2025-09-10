🔺️ Proof they injected Bluetooth into you! ☢️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bluetooth AI were injected into you, for communication with 5G and AI, together with loBNT lnternet of BioNAN0 Things, making you Cyborg loB lnternet of Bodies
⚠️ App to see this:
https://bluetooth-smart-discover.en.uptodown.com/android/download
There are many Apps to see this, also for Apple. Android phones can be opened to directly see this too.
Note:
⚠️ Phones will notify the name of the device being emitted. For phones directly opened up to unknown/ unregistered addresses, you can double check that it's actually from a human, by looking into the international MAC-address database. All other MAC-addresses than from humans, must be registered in the international MAC-database.
🔺️ We tested this on hundreds of graves in remote graveyeards, and 100% success every time. Only dead people after 2020 had Bluetooth, not a single grave before (not a single person died before 2020 emits any Bluetooth whatsoever). 💯