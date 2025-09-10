BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔺️ Proof they injected Bluetooth into you! ☢️
MicheleMagical
MicheleMagical
6 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
218 views • 1 week ago

Bluetooth AI were injected into you, for communication with 5G and AI, together with loBNT lnternet of BioNAN0 Things, making you Cyborg loB lnternet of Bodies 


⚠️ App to see this:

https://bluetooth-smart-discover.en.uptodown.com/android/download 


There are many Apps to see this, also for Apple. Android phones can be opened to directly see this too.


Note:


⚠️ Phones will notify the name of the device being emitted. For phones directly opened up to unknown/ unregistered addresses, you can double check that it's actually from a human, by looking into the international MAC-address database. All other MAC-addresses than from humans, must be registered in the international MAC-database. 


🔺️ We tested this on hundreds of graves in remote graveyeards, and 100% success every time. Only dead people after 2020 had Bluetooth, not a single grave before (not a single person died before 2020 emits any Bluetooth whatsoever). 💯

Keywords
trump5gaiinternetputinwhoilluminatiagenda 2030rfkappbluetoothfaucihackingsatellitesphonemuskwefinternet of bodiesiobsmart-phonesmart-city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy