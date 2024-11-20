BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FANLESS Silent i7 -1365u Topton Mini PC w IRIS Graphics Unboxing Review Benchmark #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
27 views • 6 months ago

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/4fUUR6D [amazon affiliate links] 13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Thunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6

- OR on ALI: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html


In this video I show you the unboxing of this mini pc and I run it through a gamut of tests including trying to power it over USB C. I also put it through a suite of benchmarks including crystal diskmark hard drive test. Cinenbench R23 also was done. Throughout the various sections of the review video the power draw at the wall is shown to show how much power this pc consumes. Overall I can recommend this PC as it plays back 4K video very well and may be a very good media playback pc for 4K youtube videos.


SEE ALSO MY REVIEW of the OTHER FANLESS MINI PC THAT IS RYZEN BASED:

- Fanless RYZEN 7 7730U 8 Core 16 Thread Homelab Monero Crypto Mining MINI PC Review #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/1IrZZ9sp1DQ


Other things you saw in the video:

- Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Hub, Data, Video, and Power on All Ports - https://amzn.to/4fWUPv0

- Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock, Max 85W Charging for Laptop, Max 15W Charging for Phone, Single 8K@30Hz or Dual 4K@60Hz Display - https://amzn.to/3Czr7xU

- M.2 to 10Gb Ethernet Network Card, Single SFP+ Port, Intel 82599 Chip - https://amzn.to/3UW72Z1

- Sonnet Technologies Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 to 10GBASE-T Ethernet Fanless Adapter (SOLO10G-TB3) - https://amzn.to/3ALFTBd


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://youtu.be/EUuvZk0ZObI

Keywords
diymini pcsolar power pchomelabhome server
