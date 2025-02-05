Alexandra 360: The Demise Of D.E.I.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will be discussing the helicopter/plane collision that happened over the Potomac River and the incompetence at the FAA
Alexandra 360 will also discuss the medical jet that crashed in Philadelphia and why are planes crashes happening now that Trump is POTUS
Special guest:
Philip Hamilton - Candidate for Virginia State Senate-District 11
Website: https://www.hamiltonforva.com
X: @HamiltonForVA