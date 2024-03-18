DRIVER - POLITICS AND THE MACHINE - WE VISITED THE FREE STATE CONFERENCE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beginnings on the Political side of the channel. I went to NH to support the Free State movement, And it was an incredible and hopeful experience. A brief chat on what its about and the obvious ties to cars and freedom. LINKS:
Free State Project https://www.fsp.org/
Tulsi Gabbard on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7wKJRURaR57V/
Driver X account https://twitter.com/RtechDriver