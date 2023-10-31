israel’s Destabilization of the Middle East: Lebanon

israel is destabilizing the Middle East as part of its plan to impose the JWO.

jUSA will be forced to fight israel's wars.

Topics include Zionism, Sabra and Shatila massacres, 1983 Beirut bombing, false flag attacks (King David Hotel, Lavon Affair and a future one to drag jUSA into israel's war.)

Recorded Oct. 31, 2023

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com