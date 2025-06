'ANDROGYNY EXPOSED

THIS IS A DEEP DIVE INTO THE INNER TEACHINGS OF THE SCRIPTURES AND OTHER SACRED WRITINGS. IF ONE DELVES DEEPLY INTO THE SACRED WRITINGS HE OR SHE WILL QUICKLY DISCOVER THAT NOST OF HUMANITY HAS BEEN DENIED THE INNER WORKINGS OF THE SPIRITUAL AND WHY HUMANITY WAS BIRTHED INTO THIS PHYSICAL REALTY IN THE FIRST PLACE. IT MIGHT BE LOOKED UPON AS A MATREX FOR WHICH SOULS HAVE BEEN TRAPPED IN FROM BIRTH TO DEATH. WE CANNOT TAKE ANYONES CONCEPT OF TRUTH AND HAVE TO DISCOVER FOR OURSELVES WHAT REALTY ACTUALLY IS. FOR BETTER OR WORSE, EACH OF US WILL DISCOVER THE TRUE ESSENCE OF WHAT WE ARE WHEN EACH OF US DRAW OUT LAST BREATH IN THE PHYSICAL BODY. ALL ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN AND HELL. THEIR SACRED WRITINGS RECORD A 10 COMMANDMENTS, THE GARDEN OF EDEN, THE FLOOD AND AN ALL KNOWING CREATOR GOD. IT WOULD THEREFORE ONLY BE PROPER TO ASSUME THEY KNEW THE TRUTH EONS AGO. THERE'S ALSO SPIRITUAL LAWS HUMANS MUST ADHERE TO OR SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES IN THIS NEXT LIFE IF NOT BEFORE. THIS IS WHY IT'S CRITICAL FOR ONE TO REPENT AND SPREAD LOVE RATHER THAN HATRED AND MURDER. ONLY A FOOL HAS SAID THERE'S NO GOD. EVEN THE SATANISTS BELIEVE IN A LITTLE GOD CALLED SATAN. WAKEUP! WE'RE NOW IN THE TRIBULATION SPOKEN OF IN BIBLICAL PROPHECY...