Alcoholic and Thief RUSSELL ADAMS LOWREY JR attacks his brother, who uses SELF-DEFENSE to END the Attack

JUSTICE FORTHWITH: Armed with a revolver handgun and knives in his pocket, this Serial Drunk Driver and thief, RUSSELL ADAMS LOWREY JR, after repeatedly threatening his brother with loving remarks like, "I'll blow your Fk'ing brains out", physically attacks his brother 3 times, (twice with fist off camera and once with a 1 gallon jug of water on camera), after being confronted with stealing and destroying things from the refrigerator belonging to his brother, the REAL victim.

The victim was forced to use Non-Lethal SELF-DEFENSE to END this Attack by the drunk thief.

While fighting on the ground, the drunk thief grabbed and pulled the victim's lawfully concealed firearm from his inside the waistband holster, which constituted the commission of a FORCEIBLE FELONY, and evoked the STAND YOUR GROUND law in Florida, even in the home that he may have had a lawful right to be. Realizing his DRUNK brother had control of his firearm, the victim fought for and gained control of his gun, and then immediately delivered two HAMMER BLOWS to the top of the head of the drunk thief, who continued to fight for the gun as the victim tried to get up off the floor. Once to his feet, the victim was blocked and cornered by the drunk thief.

At this point, the victim used verbal threats against the drunk thief, "DON'T MAKE ME SHOOT YOU....YOU ARE MY BOTHER BUT I WILL KILL YOU TONIGHT IF YOU TOUCH ME AGAIN", which caused the drunk thief to cease the unprovoked attack and leave the area, where both men then called 911.

Even though the entire event was recorded on the victim's security camera, and the victim gave responding law enforcement the camera's memory card with the video files of the event proving this was a lawful use of self-defense under Florida law, the Walton County Sheriff in Florida, Michael Adkinson, and his deputies, Deputy Srgt. Tally & Deputy Bokern, arrested the victim, (who has NEVER been convicted of a criminal offense), for FELONY AGGREVATED BATTERY WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON, and faces 20 plus years in prison.





The Walton County Sheriff and the Assistant State Attorney Joshua Mitchell have refused to give the victim the these exculpatory evidence video files for a year and a half, as mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court case law known as the BRADY RULE, requiring the production of ALL evidence, including that which proves the innocence of the defendant being prosecuted.

Finally, 18 months later, the security camera video files have been obtained and the truth of what happened is now very clear.

