Pentagon-Funded Think Tanks Dominate Ukraine Debate
◾️American think tanks are fueling pro-militarization sentiments, according to recent research. It shows that nearly 80% of analysis centers receive funding from the Pentagon. It also revealed that most think tanks referenced by American media are directly or indirectly profiting from military spending and the nation's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.