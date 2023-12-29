Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Border Patrol Reports 730,000 Illegal Immigrant Encounters since October 1st
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published 2 months ago
Border Patrol Reports 730,000 Illegal Immigrant Encounters since October 1st
RealAmericasVoice


As 2023 comes to a close, the #bordercrisis isn’t slowing down. Carolyn Ryan and Miranda Khan discuss the mind blowing numbers of illegals that are traveling in caravans through Mexico towards the U.S. southern border.

#BorderInvasion #BidenBorderCrisis #IllegalImmigration

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #SpecialReport here: https://rumble.com/v43v4ch-special-report-with-miranda-khan-and-tera-dahl-12-28-23.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket