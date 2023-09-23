LIFE AND HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE, NOT DISASTER AND SLAUGHTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bible teachers who tell believers to prepare to be slaughtered for their faith in the last days are misleading their followers and depriving them of the Truth declared in the Word of God which assures true servants of God that those who obey the instructions of His Son Yeshua are not destined for God's wrath but for His deliverance. 1 Thessalonians 5:9. and Matthew 16:28 and Luke 9:27.