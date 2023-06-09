Waterford, Ireland was one of the most vaccinated places IN THE WORLD. Now its excess deaths are up 45.3%!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Waterford was one of the most vaccinated places IN THE WORLD. Now its excess deaths are up 45.3% !!!! What in the name of God have they done?!
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link