Live Chat with Paul; -188- Skinwalker Ranch S05E03 + Sky Spirals + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Skinwalker Ranch S05E03 evidence
of more bugs and radiation? +viral Spirals + other UFO vids to look over
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
[00:10:20] (1d) Paul talks about subs and promoting on Reddit now
and see what looks like a suppression to silence me still
and some dumb commenters and haters downvoters and
rant with side pilled chatter lol
[00:28:00] (2) Back talking about Reddit and the best UFO
footage I have they are downvoting it.. crazy
[01:08:20] (3) Remind people of new Tyler of Secureteam Clips
of him confessing to being a hoaxer
[01:20:00] (4) Main Topic Begins - Skinwalker Ranch TV Show
analysis and comments from other Xers
[01:31:00] (4b) Paul interrupts to find Pilled has stopped
streaming and tries to fix it
[01:40:20] (4c) Paul resumes and points out their best
evidence for episode 3 for UFO is obvious bugs again
[01:45:46] (4d) Next Paul points out radiation kills bacteria
and explains the slow decay and the Dire Wolf tooth also can
be explained as something more common!
[01:53:00] (4e) Fantasy Ranch imaginary Worm Hole
[01:54:30] (4f) GPS corruption firing more Rockets. SIGH!
[01:56:30] (5) Dark Matter TV Series.. review and how its fits my
Multi-Verse theory as talk about in past live shows
[01:59:51] (6) Jesus, illusion - art while Paul eats hot sausage rolls!
[02:02:00] (7) Paul plays PINWHEEL video again ftom
1 year ago.. as couldnt remember its name last live debunk for it
while he finishes eating and mutes mic finally HEH!
[02:11:00] (8) Bob Lazar cult minds
[02:17:20] (9) Spiral viral UFOs again... SIGH!
only shills promote them.. bingo AlienGirl111 and thirdphase
[02:43:00] (10) Look at a fake UFO on thirdphase
[02:48:00] (11) Re-Cap NASA airbrushing - Luna Cognita claims debunked
[03:02:18] (12) Corridor Crew prove jelly fish ufo is balloons and Miami
aliens were 3 people walking not 10 foot tall nonsense!
[03:15:00] (13) UFOofinterest catch up on virial videos
doing the rounds again!
[03:32:00] (14) Ring makers of Saturn - is easy debunked as
garbage poor videos with UFOman promoting it
[03:52:00] (14b) Kite UFOs by UFOman Tim
[03:54:30] (15) Is Quantum Physics just Theories
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
