Confederation of 666 Nations in Ezekiel 38 = Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Invasion of Israel
I Saw The Light Ministries
I Saw The Light Ministries
17 followers
89 views • 2 weeks ago

Ezekiel 38 lists many nations that will invade Israel and her allies of the USA, the UK, England, Scottland, Ireland, Australia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea. 

We know that the modern names of those 666 nations in Ezekiel 38 are Iran, Russia, China and their allies. But now we also know the modern name of that antichrist led confederation. 

This also means that we are now closer to the Great Tribulation as we can see more and more things develop to the coming Ezekiel 38 fulfillment and invasion of the entire free world by the Chinese, Iranians and Russians.

