Does Robert F Kennedy Jr Have a Path to Being Elected President?
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik Show
89 followers
424 views • 9 months ago

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, Kennedy Debunked's Anna Matson and I discuss the potential for a third-party candidate like RFK Jr. to win by securing just 34% of the vote in a three-way tie, gaining all electoral votes of a state. RFK Jr. is the strongest third-party candidate in my lifetime, capable of pushing Biden (now Kamala Harris) and Trump into necessary but uncomfortable conversations. Current opinion polls are unreliable, which often aim to shape voter opinions rather than reflect them, which suggests RFK Jr.'s real support could be around 20% if polls were conducted properly.


Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Anna Matson: https://rumble.com/v52axu9-kennedy-debunked-anna-matson-dismantles-the-smear-campaigns-against-robert-.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.


Prepare for the next pandemic with the Contagion Emergency Kit from The Wellness Company, offering life-saving medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Oseltamivir, and Budesonide. Use code JEFF for 10% off and ensure you have the necessary tools and guidance at the ready. https://twc.health/jeff

presidentkennedyrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrbobby kennedythird party3rd party2024 electionjeff dornikindependent candidatekennedy debunkedanna matson
