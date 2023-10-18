BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truth Is First Casualty Of War: Media Exploit People's Emotions Over Graphic Middle East Bloodshed
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 10/18/2023

Stew Peters Show


Oct 17, 2023


It’s taken Americans years to see through the lies during the fog of war.

Host of the Towergang Podcast Top Lobsta is here to talk about the fake image he made that depicts a murdered Israeli child.

The media has whipped people into a frenzy and they are buying Israeli propaganda hook, line, and sinker.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Studies show that ESS60 in Olive oil has led to a 90% EXTENSION in life. Go To https://myvitalc.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

The world’s first and only personalized nootropics https://nootopia.com/Stewpeters

Control your blood sugar with Blood Sugar Breakthrough: https://bioptimizers.com/sp

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3pz1n7-truth-is-first-casualty-of-war-media-exploit-peoples-emotions-over-graphic-.html

Keywords
propagandaisraelmiddle eastwarmediaemotionspalestiniansgazahamasbloodshedexploitcasualtystew petersfog of wartop lobstafake imagemurdered child
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy