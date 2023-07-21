St. Charbel - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.97 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





July 20, 2023





Who is one of the most prolific miracle workers that hardly anyone has ever heard of? One of the biggest power-hitters in the history of the Church! Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, shares the story of one of his favorite saints and the miraculous healings attributed to him. Also featured is the story of Communita Cenacolo, a community for healing from addiction.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 97: St. Charbel





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heZTG6GZfbM