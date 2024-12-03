BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: more Vatican scandals (3)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
3
124 views • 6 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 21, 2024.


Articles and quotes:


https://www.newsweek.com/former-archbishop-slams-pope-mpox-propaganda-monkeypox-virus-spreads-1944529


https://apnews.com/article/vatican-pope-francis-united-nations-financial-scandal-96f1dd7c50235a149c30de64cb8acd56


https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/25/americas/pope-expels-bishop-peru-sadistic-abuse-intl-latam/index.html


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/259801/top-jesuit-supports-lgbtq-catholics-event-held-at-orders-headquarters-in-rome


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanson of godyahabbascandalselohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
