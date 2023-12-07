Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 6, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2166 - There is a God and you are not Him! Avoid new Age teaching. Ted does an important segment on relationships. England tells citizens to buy candles. Will you stand up and speak the truth? Private jets and climate change. Why don’t alphabet agencies tell the truth? Will the population really collapse? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!