He's Never Gonna Fool Me Again - Randall Franks & Colton Brown - Appalachian Sounds

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Southern gospel pianist/percussionist Colton Brown. Brown is a Share America Foundation Scholar who just completed his degree in music education at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. In addition to playing piano in church and teaching, he appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "He's Never Gonna Fool Me Again," Randall Franks plays guitar and sings and Colton plays piano as they perform Randall's #1 song from 2012 from the 1990 Chart-topping album "Handshakes and Smiles."

Franks is celebrating his 40th Anniversary as one of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys.

This performance was recorded in October 2024 at Valley View Baptist Church in Flintstone, Ga. for UCTV in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff. Thanks to Tim Witt Studios of LaFayette, Ga. for its additional remastering of this performance.

He's Never Gonna Fool Me Again (John Farley & Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

