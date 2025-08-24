One shot. One kill. Russian marines from the legendary 810th Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet took out a Ukrainian airborne brigade landing boat from 15 kilometers away (9.3 miles).

Hero of Russia and deputy brigade commander Sokol revealed:

The enemy landing was moving on boats, and one... was destroyed by the self-propelled artillery battery crew with a direct hit on the boat.

The strike was executed by a self-propelled artillery crew under commander Topol, who says his unit has over 70 confirmed kills of Ukrainian equipment.

“Artillery is rightfully called the God of War,” Sokol concluded.