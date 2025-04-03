BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kari Simpson—Kill Bill 7!!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
63 views • 5 months ago

April 3, 2025: My guest this week is Kari Simpson, a longtime friend and a fearless advocate for truth and justice. Kari explains the implications of BC Premier David Eby’s dictatorial Bill 7, that would give emergency powers to the Premier and Cabinet and deny opportunity for legislative debate. Kari expounds on the general tendency of current federal and provincial governments to want more power and fewer restraints. And then she tells us what to do about all this: sign petitions, talk to your MLAs and demand they vote against Bill 7.


A new website is going up soon (not live yet as of April 2): killbill7.com

It will have information, brochures and petitions for BC residents.


You can reach Kari Simpson by email at: [email protected]

For more about the many issues Kari is active on visit Culture Guard: https://www.cultureguard.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

censorshiptariffstyrannybritish columbiachp canadarod taylordictatorshippartybcndpchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagekari simpsonbcpoliculture guardsogi123ebyroadkill radiokill bill 7bill 7
