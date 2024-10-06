SDA Dreams Of Government Letter For Sunday Church Attendance. Ben Carson, National Faith Chairman

President Donald J. Trump Announces Dr. Ben Carson as National Faith Chairman for 2024 Campaign. President Donald J. Trump announced former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Benjamin S. Carson Sr., will serve as the National Faith Chairman for his campaign for President of the United States.





Okla. is buying schools 55,000 Bibles. Specs match the $60 Trump Bible. The state put out a bid for leather-bound Bibles with U.S. founding documents. Few, if any, such Bibles are currently for sale besides a Bible endorsed by Trump. The state of Oklahoma wants to buy 55,000 classroom Bibles, and the request for proposals includes some specific requirements: The books must include the Declaration of Independence and other founding documents. They may not include commentary. They must be leather-bound, or at least use “leather-like” material.





Dream

The government sent me a letter in this dream which gave a listing of churches I could attend according to my ZIP code. They encouraged me to join one on the list and become a regular attendee as well as tither to the church of my choice.





“VERSE 4. And it was commanded from them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.”

DAR1909 500.4





“‘When you fight the battles of the Lord, acquit yourselves like men, without turning your backs; but let not your victory be stained with the blood of women and children. Destroy no palm-trees, nor burn any fields of corn. Cut down no fruit-trees, nor do any mischief to cattle, only such as you kill to eat. When you make any covenant or article, stand to it, and be as good as your word. And as you go, you will find some religious persons who live retired in monasteries, and propose to themselves to serve God that way; let them alone, and neither kill them nor destroy their monasteries. And you will find another sort of people that belong to the synagogue of Satan, who have shaven crowns; be sure you cleave their skulls, and give them no quarter till they either turn Mohammedans or pay tribute.’ DAR1909 500.6





“It is not said in prophecy or in history that the more humane injunctions were as scrupulously obeyed as the ferocious mandate; but it was so commanded them. And the preceding are the only instructions recorded by Gibbon, as given by Abubekr to the chiefs whose duty it was to issue the commands to all the Saracen hosts. The commands are alike discriminating with the prediction, as if the caliph himself had been acting in known as well as direct obedience to a higher mandate than that of mortal man; and in the very act of going forth to fight against the religion of Jesus, and to propagate Mohammedanism in its stead, he repeated the words which it was foretold in the Revelation of Jesus Christ that he would say.”

DAR1909-501.1





David House