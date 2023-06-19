Funny and True Meme- Dr. Fraudci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They hopefully get indicted for democide!
A video (linked below) here, on Brighteon was posted on 2023-02-18. The video was released by Prevent Global Genocide here on Brighteon. I wonder if this report is true, about indicting Fraudci, Trudopia, and the rest of these genocidal maniacs. Click this link to see this video.
In my opinion, they will own nothing, eat da bugz, and be executed!