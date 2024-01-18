Defund the International Criminal Court & Create a New Nuremberg Court for Humanity

Help rebuild America and your independence - learn more at https://FreedomBuyingClub.com

Cleanse of parasites at BraveTV.store/sarah





Help fight human trafficking while boosting your kids immune system with Z-stack Kids – learn more at https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack-kids?ref=Sarah&variant=41579270897830





As mentioned in the intro: See the lastest show with Dr. Jason Dean - https://sarahwestall.com/fda-blocks-real-solutions-protects-failed-medicine-w-dr-dean/





Founder of the international organization, the Foundation to Battle Injustice, Mira Terada, rejoins the program to discuss the need to develop a new international criminal court that is actually a real legit court not controlled by the most powerful and corrupt people in the world. She also shares her perspectives as a Russian citizen on the war in Ukraine and in Gaza. You can learn more about Mira and her organization at https://fondfbr.ru/en/english/





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.