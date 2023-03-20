Pouring Salt On The Tuesday Trump Arrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Salty Cracker gives his take on the latest from the crazy left as they try... once again... to get our great leader locked up for the next 2,000 years.
Video sourced from:
You can get more of Salty Cracker here:
Rumble, Twitter, Odysee, & Bitchute
Closing music theme:
'Champagne At Sunset' by Steve Oxen
Fesliyan Studios~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Salty
Cracker or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc mon21:32