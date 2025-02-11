BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🌍 This Collapse Is Global—Wake Up to the Agenda 🌍
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
195 views • 7 months ago

People ask me, “Is this collapse only happening in the U.S.?” The answer is NO—this is a global event by design. Since 1972, the elites have been orchestrating this banking collapse to force everyone off fiat currency and into a programmable digital system, giving them total control over your money and life.


Governments worldwide—Canada, Australia, South Africa, China, and beyond—are engaging in the same reckless deficit spending and currency printing. Did you know 80% of all currency ever printed happened in just the last four years? That’s not an accident; it’s part of the plan to bankrupt us and usher in the new system.


💬 Comment "COLLAPSE" to join us in preparing for what’s coming, understand how to protect yourself, and take back control before it’s too late.


#GlobalCollapse #FinancialFreedom #WakeUp #DigitalCurrency #BankingCollapse #EconomicControl #StayInformed #MichaelGibsonAlliance

collapsecrisisalliance
