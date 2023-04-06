Learn from the TOP healers of Naturopathy - Secret #5 to Become a Healer

A holistic medical doctor once said to me, “Why do you make your students read books?” He wanted me to teach all the material myself so that my students latch on to me, and trust me as the authority. He was thinking this was the best way to run my business. But I don’t want to do that. I want my students to know, like, and trust the holistic healers that gave me the confidence and power to become a holistic healer and achieve the amazing results that I’ve attained for myself, my family, and my students! I think it’s cultish for any healer to make himself out to be the ultimate authority in holistic health and healing. No man can possibly possess all the best holistic health and healing knowledge at once. I also want to help my students establish a pattern of being able to identify who the true holistic healers are, vs. the people who are sold-out to the modern medical system and parrot their propaganda either because they believe it or because they’re too scared to speak against the corruption. At Arukah.com, our students learn from the most powerful herbalists of our day, the most powerful naturopaths, the most powerful health coaches, and the most powerful holistic doctors who have awoken from the stupor caused by Big Pharma’s lies. You’re going to learn about their journeys, their victories, and their most powerful holistic health and healing tools that they use to heal themselves and others. Not only do our students learn from printed books, but they also listen to many of the healers speaking on video or audio. Printed books preserve the knowledge of the healer, their TRUTH. But there is a certain energy imbued by listening and watching these healers speak, you will be able to better feel the SPIRIT behind their words and their mission when you do. You’ll be able to see what a holistic healer thinks like, and also listen to the confidence and conviction in their voices. You will also be able to hear their passion, and compassion. Of course, they all have different personalities, and they come from different backgrounds, which is also encouraging. Our certification and training program is not about me, or any one healer alone. Because ultimately, all wisdom comes from the Creator. If you want to take your journey to becoming a holistic healer to the next level, I invite you to apply for certification and schedule a discovery call, where I'll explain the roadmap of the journey our students go through to become holistic healers, and answer any questions you may have, such as the requirements, deliverables, timeframe, our guarantee, payment plans, etc. Just go to https://arukah.com/apply ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing. Sincerely, Mayim Vega Naturopathic Herbalist & Holistic Life Coach

