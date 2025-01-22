Torquemada - Trailer (HD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trailer for my Fantasy short film Torquemada, with music by Led Zeppelin.
I've finally managed to get the best picture quality available so will be re-uploading my short film trilogy in 1080p HD. The sound and picture quality is far better than previous uploads.
Torquemada is a Fantasy / Mystery / Black Comedy with Musical sequences about a kid who gets possessed by the Devil.
More on Torquemada here: