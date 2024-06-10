BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Newly Released Footage After Felix's Space Jump World Record
244 views • 11 months ago

What do you know, he brought some helmet camera footage that was never included in the original showing, gee I wonder why, maybe idk they had to doctor the footage and make sure you couldnt see the flat horizon as he fell because didn't have a curved lens on it unless it did and they just held on to the footage of it for dramatic effect months after was done so he can go on shows like this and talk about the curvature that he was only there to lie about just like all the astronauts

Take a look at my David Blaine Ascension video flying with balloons with flat horizon

https://www.brighteon.com/8d50201b-9b28-4f67-9da4-da9e3541cb74

liesnasaworldearthbestmsmrealityfakerealhighhorizonflatlevelglobefootagecurvaturespinningaltitudelenscamerascgigenuineballoonsouterspacecurved
