Apocalypse Watch E137: Trump Will Pick Vivek Ramaswamy for VP
ApocalypseWatch
Published a month ago


Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes break down Donald Trump's VP possibilities and probabilities. We send a big salute to Texas governor Greg Abbott for giving the SCOTUS and the Biden misadministration a big double barreled middle finger and defying the Court's order by putting up more razor wire at the border.

trumpnewstexasapocalypsearkansasdividedprepareramaswamy

