Dr. Robert Dickson(Bob), Fluoride and the TOXIC Propaganda
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
87 views • 09/24/2023

Dr. Robert Dickson or Dr. Bob left his family practice of 40+ years and became the healthy water warrior we know today, once he realized his erroneous support for fluoride was hurting the people he spent his career caring for.
He is the founder of Safe Water Calgary and chair for Fluoride Free Canada.
His mission to make water safe in Calgary started in 1998 when he was shown the studies and evidence about the toxic origins of this fertilizer waste product.

https://www.safewatercalgary.com/

https://fluoridealert.org/

https://www.fluoridefreecanada.ca/

Keywords
healthchildrentoxicfluoridecanadawaterdoctorfreeteethalberta
