UK Teachers Vote To Incorporate More Drag Queens And LGBT In All Facets Of The Classroom | Ep. 117

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The largest teacher's union in the U.K. is doubling down on woke, now making it priority to expose the youngest of children to drag queens and transgender people in school classrooms, all in the name of inclusivity.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023