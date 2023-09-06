Peace, War and 9/11 - Ted Walter on The Corbett Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 6, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/walter-peacewar911/
Shortly before he passed away earlier this year, Dr. Graeme MacQueen sat down for one last project: a documentary film summarizing his life, his work, his activism for peace and his insights into the events of 9/11. That documentary, Peace, War and 9/11, is about to be premiered online and in real life. Joining us to discuss the documentary, how it came about and how people can watch it is producer/director Ted Walter of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.