CALANDIS 2 in 1 Car Headrest Hidden Hook with Phone Holder for Purse Vehicle Silver

Colour: As per image

Brand: CALANDIS

Material: AS PER DESCRIPTION

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Adjustable Easy Install

Shape: car





About this item

Easy To Installthese Backseat Hangers Are Easy To Install In Secondsno Need To Disassemble The Car Headrestand Simply Hang Them Around The Headrest Poles.

Premium Qualitmade Of High Impact Resistant Engineering Plasticsthese Car Headrest Hooks Are Eco-Friendlyflexiblestrong And Durable

Multifunctional The Car Headrest Hook Is Great For Hanging Groceries, Clothes, Umbrella, Handbags, Bottles And A Phone Holder Stand.Folding Phone Holders Add Extra Features That Are Powerful And Eliminate.

Package Includes:1 Piece Car Hook

Kindly refer the product description before buying the product.





Buy Now Click The Link ➔ https://tinyurl.com/sn49e6u5



