© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hangar BLAZE outside of Moscow GUTS 1,500 square meters — arson not ruled out.
Adding:
💥 Ukraine loses another US-supplied F-16 fighter jet
The aircraft was reportedly on a mission when it encountered a technical malfunction. The pilot ejected and survived. A commission has been appointed to investigate the incident, Ukrainian media report.
Meanwhile, the US has been supplying Ukraine with non-operational F-16s from aircraft boneyards to be used as spare parts for the active fleet, The War Zone, referencing a US Air Force official, previously reported.
Adding:
US military to screen troops for gender dysphoria, enforcing Trump trans ban
Anybody flagged risks for administrative separation, voluntary or not, writes the AP.