Egregores Operating Inside The Notnilc

Egregore is an occult concept representing a non-physical entity that arises from the collective thoughts of a distinct group of people.2 It can be created either intentionally or unintentionally, and becomes an autonomous entity with the power to influence.1 Mark Stavish and James Wasserman provide instructions on how to identify egregores.