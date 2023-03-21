Quo Vadis





March 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Pedro Regis for March 16 and 18, 2023.





The following message was given to Pedro on March 18:





Dear children, imitate Joseph.





A young man of great heart and deep spirituality; Joseph lived to serve and his actions were great in the Eyes of God.





The Lord chose him and united us in spiritual love, preparing us for the noble mission we would receive.





A just man who kept the Treasures of God in his heart and distributed them in small gestures in favour of the poor.





A man of silence and of prayer.





He accomplished his mission with great faith and his example of life attracted men and women who were far to the God of Salvation and Peace.





Jesus admired him and Joseph loved Him with a supernatural love.





I ask you to listen to the Voice of Jesus.





Like Joseph, keep the Treasures of God in your hearts.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you reach Heaven.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Listen ye to Me.





I want to see you happy already here on Earth and later with Me in Heaven.





Onward!





Fill ye yourselves with the Love of the Lord and you will be rich of His Presence.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The following message was given to Pedro on March 16:





Dear children, courage!





Behold the painful time for the men and women of faith.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs your sincere witness.





Those who love and defend the truth will be persecuted, but the enemies will find wide doors and will advance against the true Church of My Jesus.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Be attentive.





Whatever happens, do not move ye away from the path I have pointed out to you.





Onward!





I will be with you although ye do not see Me.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjRmdFOCCVM



