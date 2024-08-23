Robert F Kennedy Jr. endorses Trump & suspends race - short version

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. endorses Trump and suspends campaign.
"Democratic Party has become the party of the war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big money."
Cynthia... I uploaded the full version, he says what he inspires to do next. https://www.brighteon.com/d9b1992e-8372-4e52-a58f-966998179fd2
Comments by some of siblings, family:
The Kennedy Family is not happy with RFK Jr's decision to endorse Trump.
Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.