P.2 My wrap up of Perth WW Rally for Freedom — Supreme Court Gardens Sat. May 20th, 2023 MVI_1793

Another 3 months has passed since the last
major protest rally in Perth. This must be about number 37 or so for me. I was
disappointed, again, at the low attendance, which was over a thousand, I estimate,
and the dearth of young people. Western Australians are comfortably back
asleep, while our government is sharpening its knives to further brutalise us when
the orders next come through. A hundred thousand of us should have attended.
What hope our children? Our speakers were superb, and Dave McSweeney, his
harmonica left hand man, and his daughter, treated us to classic songs to send
us home.