Biodigital Convergence Unleashed: Hacking Humans for Digital Currency - Hope & Tivon

Hope & Tivon expose the acceleration of the biodigital control grid with real-life examples revealing how biocyber interfaces and Medical Body Area Networks monetize biosignals, while human digital twins are set to power the emerging dystopian economy tied to the Mark of the Beast. They reveal how Stablecoins and the Genius Act weaponize crypto, turning your body’s data into currency - just like Bill Gates' 'Patent 060606' says.





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





View the blog post with resources for this video here: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/zeee-media-the-rise-of-the-biodigital-control-grid-with-hope-and-tivon-from-ftwproject-com/ref/468/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in the U.S., visit https://www.kepm.com/maria and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold bullion bars and coins with minimal premiums and commissions.





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more with Satellite communication! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/