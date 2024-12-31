© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shelling of a HIMARS MLRS column with three Iskander-M OTRK missiles near the village of Davydiv Brod in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.
Three different types of missiles were used - the "classic" 9M723 missed completely, the submunitions of the 9M723K5 cluster munition detonated approximately in the area of the column's parking lot, and the final missile with an air burst hit closer to the tail of the column, most likely causing some damage to a pair of the rear launchers.