God's given us all we need in nature!
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
55 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

I literally was putting together a talk for "Autism One" this week, which is, these are the people who have been injured and families who have been targeted and their children injured, since 1953 with the original polio shots passed through the mouse strains. That's chapter five of our first book Plague.

And we've discussed: God's given us all we need in nature, and all we're supposed to do is not defile the temple of the human body. So now there are gatekeepers that say: You can't have the drug that the taxpayers paid to develop and make as safe as possible, for your disease! You can only get what we your bureaucrats decide.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/11/2022

Chosen Generation Podcast replay: https://www.chosengenerationradio.com/show-archives/dr-judy-mikovits-discusses-the-national-childhood-vaccine-injury-act-of-1986-larry-klayman-discusses-the-biden-crime-family/

Keywords
healthnewschildrendrugsvaccinetruthpoliomikovits
