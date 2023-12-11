BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ministry Of Paul - Part 2-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 10 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
11 views • 12/11/2023

We are so very excited to have started a new multi-part series on the life and ministry of the apostle Paul! In this first part we see him as Saul, the absolute enemy of the Church of Jesus Christ, and a scary-good type of Antichrist to boot. In this second part, Saul is commissioned by the Lord into the gospel ministry, and gets his named changed to Paul. Exciting stuff! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we travel to Jerusalem to meet a man exceedingly zealous of the Law of Moses, so zealous in fact that he can have men and women who believe in Jesus executed without a single tinge of conscience. That's Saul, and he's as hardcore as they come. Everything is going along great for Saul, right up to the moment he meets the risen Lord and Saviour on the road to Damascus, and that's when it all 'hits the fan' for Saul's career as self-appointed destroyer of the Church. What will the Lord do? Strike him down, put Saul in the lowest Hell? On the contrary, Jesus uses Saul as the archetype example of what God's grace is all about, then makes him the apostle for the Church in the brand-new Age of Grace! This is Part 2 in a series.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy