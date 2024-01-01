X5 SOLAR FLARE LARGEST SINCE 2017*4 NATIONS TARGET YEMEN*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/NASASun/status/1741512066815426949

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/denmarks-queen-margrethe-ii-announces-shes-stepping-down-from-throne-now-is-the-right-time/ar-AA1mhANJ

https://twitter.com/aaaa_1dd/status/1741493249166975383

https://twitter.com/Megatron_ron/status/1741494931217158544

https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1741490989313704183

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/community-shocked-after-deadly-shooting-in-north-las-vegas/ar-AA1mhQ6y

https://twitter.com/NYDailyNews/status/1741544520959811877

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1741562564864282962

https://www.solarham.net/

https://twitter.com/ElephantCivics/status/1741594775457861922

https://twitter.com/BBCPropaganda/status/1741596567168073983

https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1741528234951430221